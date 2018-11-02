Subscribe

SB Nawinna appointed Cultural Affairs Minister

2018-11-02 18:35:37
3
1113

MP SB Nawinna has been appointed as the Minister Cultural Affairs, Internal Affairs and Regional Development.  

  Comments - 3

  • Raj Friday, 2 November 2018 18:58

    can you get elected from one party upon whose policies the people voted you in and then cross over to another party with opposing policies without getting the okay from your constituency whether it is acceptable to them for their MP to change sides? Can an MP on his own decide such a change? Shouldnt the voters have a say? Shouldnt his seated be vacated immediately? Is this constitutional? Is it democratic?

    Reply : 0       9

    til Friday, 2 November 2018 19:04

    Opportunist politician.in future people of kurunegala should not send him even to pradeshiya shaba

    Reply : 0       9

    Unchikun Friday, 2 November 2018 19:14

    A great patriot and a long jumper. Cheers! For these guys it is “Heads you loose, Tails I win”.

    Reply : 0       4

