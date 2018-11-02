SB Nawinna appointed Cultural Affairs Minister

Raj Friday, 2 November 2018 18:58

can you get elected from one party upon whose policies the people voted you in and then cross over to another party with opposing policies without getting the okay from your constituency whether it is acceptable to them for their MP to change sides? Can an MP on his own decide such a change? Shouldnt the voters have a say? Shouldnt his seated be vacated immediately? Is this constitutional? Is it democratic?

