STF security provided to AG Dept.

2018-11-02 18:07:46

Police Special Task Force (STF) security has been provided to the Attorney General’s (AG) Department in Hulftsdorp Street with effect from last night, STF Commandant SDIG Mr. M.R. Latiff said.

When contacted he said the security was provided upon a request made by AG Jayantha Jayasuriya to IGP Pujith Jayasundara.

He further said that a number of STF officers and other resources were provided to secure the department property and the employees. (Thilanka Kanakarathna)