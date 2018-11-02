No change in Nov.16 reconvening date: Govt.

2018-11-02 16:39:03

November 16 remains to be the Parliament's scheduled reconvening date and not November 7 as claimed by Speaker Karu Jayasuriya, the government said today.

Government spokesman and MP, Keheliya Rambukwella said the President has not yet issued a gazette changing the reconvening date.

“The Speaker cannot change this date. Only the President can do so and no gazette notice on any change in the dates has been issued so far,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said the resolution signed by 119 MPs and submitted to the Speaker holds no value and does not indicate as to who was backing UNP Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe.

He said 107 MPs who had attended the meeting at the parliamentary complex included 12 TNA MPs and two JVP MPs.

“The 12 TNA MPs and the two JVP MPs are not backing Mr. Wickremesinghe. The UNP is attempting to mislead the people by saying the majority is with them,” he said. (Lahiru Pothmulla)