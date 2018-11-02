No change in Nov.16 reconvening date: Govt.

November 16 remains to be the Parliament's scheduled reconvening date and not November 7 as claimed by Speaker Karu Jayasuriya, the government said today.
Government spokesman and MP, Keheliya Rambukwella said the President has not yet issued a gazette changing the reconvening date.
“The Speaker cannot change this date. Only the President can do so and no gazette notice on any change in the dates has been issued so far,” he said.
Meanwhile, he said the resolution signed by 119 MPs and submitted to the Speaker holds no value and does not indicate as to who was backing UNP Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe.
He said 107 MPs who had attended the meeting at the parliamentary complex included 12 TNA MPs and two JVP MPs.
“The 12 TNA MPs and the two JVP MPs are not backing Mr. Wickremesinghe. The UNP is attempting to mislead the people by saying the majority is with them,” he said. (Lahiru Pothmulla)
Sambo Friday, 2 November 2018 18:13
What's going on. The presidents tell the speaker its 7th and every other person in your party says different days, So that confirms you are still fishing for ministers.
Reply : 1 8
Sun Friday, 2 November 2018 18:18
As the new government spokesman says better reconvene parliment since Mahinda had the majority b4 RW buys them off
Reply : 2 4
Shiran Friday, 2 November 2018 18:26
It is not a surprise to us. we are simply watching a comedy show by all political parties. Pls keep it going and finally come to us for the vote.
Reply : 0 9
Yasas Friday, 2 November 2018 18:27
If they are misleading the people why don't you reconvene the parliament tomorrow and show us the majority. I think it's the SLPP and Gamarala who is misleading the general public
Reply : 0 3
Raj Friday, 2 November 2018 18:37
At the moment there seems to be three governments, one by President. one by MR and the third by Ranil. What a Banana Republic
Reply : 0 1
sil Friday, 2 November 2018 19:13
I am not a JVPer , but then, my vote was one among their total votes,but I was surprised during provincial council vote, they were with UNP,then I decided my vote is no more for them
Reply : 0 1
