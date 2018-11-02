PM appointment constitutional: Prez to UN Chief

President Maithripala Sirisena today said he assured UN Secretary General António Guterres that the appointment of the new Prime Minister has been done in accordance with the Constitution of Sri Lanka.
He said he had a very successful telephone conversation with the UN Secretary General last evening.
Banda Friday, 2 November 2018 17:30
Really? Why there was a need for him to chat? It explains something was not right.
Reply : 0 14
N.Sethu Friday, 2 November 2018 17:32
what is the validity of the election process of the nominated Maithripala Sirisena as candidate by a political party led by a foreigner? Maithripala Sirisena is an illegal President. Legally Mahinda Rajapaksa is the president.
Reply : 10 3
Scooby Doo Friday, 2 November 2018 17:36
19th amendment is all about reducing the executive powers of President. Its active since 2015 and section 46)d clearly says that PM can hold the position unless resigns the office or ceases to be a member of parliament. No need to do law to understand the constitution even a grade 5 kid will understand it!
Reply : 1 12
666 Friday, 2 November 2018 17:38
This guy probably must be hallucinating.
Reply : 0 15
Samsam Friday, 2 November 2018 17:41
Yes. Repeat it enough times and even you might believe it. The public, however, are well aware of your nonsense. You have violated the constitution and democracy in our country.
Reply : 0 15
GH Friday, 2 November 2018 17:45
Done well.
Reply : 9 0
N.C2 from Jaffna Friday, 2 November 2018 17:45
Maithripala Sirisena became president from a fake political party registered on British citizens name in Sri Lanka.
Reply : 6 3
Ronnie Friday, 2 November 2018 17:48
This joke of president’s first biggest issue with this country was women running around without bras! Haha. His second biggest issue was bad cashew nuts on sri lankan airlines. Shows the level of intellect he possesses.
Reply : 0 17
V.N.Sethurupan Friday, 2 November 2018 17:51
President Maithripala Sirisena appointment unconstitutional.
Reply : 1 8
sunil Friday, 2 November 2018 18:09
Please provide him the 19th ammendment Chapter VIII 42 hard copy and request him read infront of media to under stand the people of this country what is written in that.
Reply : 0 6
Mother Land Friday, 2 November 2018 19:18
New Democratic Front leader Shalila Munasinghe is a British citizen by birth But, he had never told the Department that he was a foreign national , Maithripala Sirisena contested the last presidential election from his party, which has the ‘swan’s symbol.’ The law does not permit foreign citizenship holders from contesting presidential and parliamentary elections.
Reply : 0 1
