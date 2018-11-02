Current crisis revolves round rule of law: Ranil

2018-11-02 15:42:02

UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe has said the present crisis is not a matter of personalities, not a matter of political parties but a question on the rule of law.

“It is whether we wish to live as a society governed by the rule of law or a society governed by the whims of individuals. This is not an issue which affects the present but one which will affect future generations as well." he has said in his message.

He expressed similar views to University Dons, several public servants and civil society representatives who met him at Temple Trees this morning. They are reported to have told Mr. Wickremesinghe that they would support all moves to safeguard the Constitution and the rule of law. (Yohan Perera)