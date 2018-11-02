I was offered Rs. 500 mn to join Govt: Range Bandara

UNP MP Palitha Range Bandara revealed today that he was offered US$2.8 million and a ministerial portfolio to join the government.
“They agreed to offer me Rs.500 million and settle the transaction at a temple in Colombo but I said I could consider the offer if it was delivered to my house in Anamaduwa. They said I could be sworn in this evening. I received a message to my mobile phone saying I could get both cash and ministerial portfolio,” he told the media at the parliamentary complex today.
Mr. Bandara said the current situation is that the people’s representatives were bought over for money and added that it was a serious threat to democracy.
Citizen Friday, 2 November 2018 13:51
If the money was delivered to the house he would have joined the govt.
Reply : 13
Ronnie Friday, 2 November 2018 13:53
What they should do is accept the money and then jump back to the opposition.
Reply : 1
Cisco Friday, 2 November 2018 13:54
Better you complain to bribery commission.
Reply : 1
RP Friday, 2 November 2018 13:56
We see some honourable politicians who are scarce these days. Why not highlight the message on your phone with the number. It is easy to find the owner of the phone. If it is a gimmick that you are playing you might end your career
Reply : 7
Ronan Friday, 2 November 2018 15:14
So sorry to see how temples are being used. Will Buddha approve of this?
Reply : 0
ravin Friday, 2 November 2018 15:22
Prove it. In this scenario the best option you have is publish the details as a news item. All media institutions may be interested in publishing these type of news items.
Reply : 0
asuchi Friday, 2 November 2018 15:22
is it not enough. say your offer.
Reply : 2
dingiri Friday, 2 November 2018 15:28
I wonder what Wasantha Senanayake's price was. One thing MR knows is that every man has a price. And if you have unlimited stolen funds there is nothing in the way between you and absolute power. Just to put things in perspective, the UNP's bond fraud cost the country Rs. 300 million. MR has 500 million spend on buying off just one MP. Now how do you like that?
Reply : 1
Lion Friday, 2 November 2018 15:33
Your statement will become hollow unless divulge the full story.
Reply : 1
