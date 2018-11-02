I was offered Rs. 500 mn to join Govt: Range Bandara

2018-11-02 13:27:43

UNP MP Palitha Range Bandara revealed today that he was offered US$2.8 million and a ministerial portfolio to join the government.

“They agreed to offer me Rs.500 million and settle the transaction at a temple in Colombo but I said I could consider the offer if it was delivered to my house in Anamaduwa. They said I could be sworn in this evening. I received a message to my mobile phone saying I could get both cash and ministerial portfolio,” he told the media at the parliamentary complex today.

Mr. Bandara said the current situation is that the people’s representatives were bought over for money and added that it was a serious threat to democracy.