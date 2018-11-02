119 MPs sign resolution against MR’s Premiership

2018-11-02 12:01:09

A resolution signed by 119 MP’s against the appointment of former president Mahinda Rajapaksa as the Prime Minister and the appointments and decisions that followed, was handed over to Speaker Karu Jayasuriya today.

In the resolution, the MPs said the gazette notification issued by President Maithripala Sirisena on October 26 making Mr. Rajapaksa the Prime Minister was against the Constitution of Sri Lanka.

“We also don’t accept any of the decisions and appointments made by the President that followed the appointment of Mr. Rajapaksa as the Prime Minister,” the MPs said.

UNP MP Ajith P Perera presented the resolution which was seconded by MP Champika Ranawaka. (Ajith Siriwardane)