Subscribe

UN Chief spoke to President: Dr. De Silva

2018-11-02 11:27:10
0
1978

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has spoken to President Maithripala Sirisena last night, UNP MP Dr. Harsha De Silva said today.

“We hear the Secretary General had requested the President to respect democratic values and constitutional process, uphold the rule of law and ensure the safety and security of all Sri Lankans,” he tweeted.

  Recommended Articles

I won't stay even one hour if Ranil comes back: Prez

President Maithripal...

Nuwan Zoysa charged under ICC Anti-Corruption code

...

JO to call for dissolution of House after new Govt. is formed

The joint opposition...

UNP, UPFA in race against time time to win over MPs

President Maithrip...

UNF to form new national Govt.: Rajitha

While stating that i...

Tharjini Sivalingam

The recently conclud...

  Comments - 0

Add comment

Comments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.
Name is required

Email is required
Comment cannot be empty