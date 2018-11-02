UN Chief spoke to President: Dr. De Silva

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has spoken to President Maithripala Sirisena last night, UNP MP Dr. Harsha De Silva said today.
“We hear the Secretary General had requested the President to respect democratic values and constitutional process, uphold the rule of law and ensure the safety and security of all Sri Lankans,” he tweeted.
