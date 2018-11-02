Subscribe

NUTA against move to appoint Rajitha as Health Minister

2018-11-02 11:01:57
2
4147

The National University Teachers’ Association (NUTA) had informed President Maithripala Sirisena that it was against purported moves to reappoint UNP MP Rajitha Senaratne as the Health Minister. 

NUTA Secretary Prof. Channa Jayasumana informed the President its position in writing and said a person who is despised by an overwhelming majority of people should not be made the Health Minister. (Kelum Bandara)

  Recommended Articles

I won't stay even one hour if Ranil comes back: Prez

President Maithripal...

Nuwan Zoysa charged under ICC Anti-Corruption code

...

JO to call for dissolution of House after new Govt. is formed

The joint opposition...

UNP, UPFA in race against time time to win over MPs

President Maithrip...

UNF to form new national Govt.: Rajitha

While stating that i...

Tharjini Sivalingam

The recently conclud...

  Comments - 2

  • Bala Friday, 2 November 2018 11:21

    Who is running the country ? GMOA, NUTA, Uni Students Federation et al ?

    Reply : 7       30

    lkboy Friday, 2 November 2018 11:25

    yeah, good.

    Reply : 6       14

Add comment

Comments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.
Name is required

Email is required
Comment cannot be empty