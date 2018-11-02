NUTA against move to appoint Rajitha as Health Minister

2018-11-02 11:01:57

The National University Teachers’ Association (NUTA) had informed President Maithripala Sirisena that it was against purported moves to reappoint UNP MP Rajitha Senaratne as the Health Minister.

NUTA Secretary Prof. Channa Jayasumana informed the President its position in writing and said a person who is despised by an overwhelming majority of people should not be made the Health Minister. (Kelum Bandara)