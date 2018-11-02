Subscribe

Parliament to reconvene on 7: President informs Speaker

2018-11-02 10:40:22
2
6122

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya today said President Maithripala Sirisena has agreed to reconvene parliament on November 7 instead of 16.

He said the President phoned him last night to inform the decision. However, a gazette notification to end parliament prorogation is yet to be published. (Ajith Siriwardane)

  Recommended Articles

I was offered Rs. 500 mn to join Govt: Range Bandara

UNP MP Palitha Range...

I won't stay even one hour if Ranil comes back: Prez

President Maithripal...

Nuwan Zoysa charged under ICC Anti-Corruption code

...

118 MPs sign resolution against MR’s Premiership

A resolution signed ...

UNP, UPFA in race against time time to win over MPs

President Maithrip...

Tharjini Sivalingam

The recently conclud...

  Comments - 2

  • Amdan Friday, 2 November 2018 11:10

    Aiyo Sirisena, MR says 5th which is auspicious for him and you say 7th, How the hell are you guys going to run the business of governing the country when you can't even agree on a simple thing as a date. Gamarala has ruined us all.

    Reply : 6       80

    Sofia Friday, 2 November 2018 11:23

    Wiser Counsel, International pressure or have enough MPs in bag for this new proposal.

    Reply : 2       49

Add comment

Comments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.
Name is required

Email is required
Comment cannot be empty