Parliament to reconvene on 7: President informs Speaker

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya today said President Maithripala Sirisena has agreed to reconvene parliament on November 7 instead of 16.
He said the President phoned him last night to inform the decision. However, a gazette notification to end parliament prorogation is yet to be published. (Ajith Siriwardane)
Amdan Friday, 2 November 2018 11:10
Aiyo Sirisena, MR says 5th which is auspicious for him and you say 7th, How the hell are you guys going to run the business of governing the country when you can't even agree on a simple thing as a date. Gamarala has ruined us all.
Reply : 6 80
Sofia Friday, 2 November 2018 11:23
Wiser Counsel, International pressure or have enough MPs in bag for this new proposal.
Reply : 2 49
