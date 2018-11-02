Don’t interfere in SL domestic affairs - GSLF

2018-11-02 08:10:12

Global Sri Lanka Forum (GSLF), today urged the International community not to interfere in Sri Lankan domestic affairs and condemned the recent statements made by USA, UK and European union as a gross violation of UN resolution A/RES/20/2131 of 21 December 1965 adopted by the General Assembly, which Declared on the Inadmissibility of Intervention in the Domestic Affairs of States and the Protection of Their Independence and Sovereignty.

“The resolution categorically condemned that no State has the right to intervene, directly or indirectly, for any reason whatever, in the internal or external affairs of any other State,” the GSLF said in a statement signed by its President Sunil Chandrakumara.

It also stated;

Consequently, armed intervention and all other forms of interference or attempted threats against the personality of the State or against its political, economic and cultural elements. While foreign countries make statements and deliver speeches directly interfering in internal affairs of the state of Sri Lanka, Ambassadors and High commissioners belongs to above stated countries are seen very active engaging with local politicians advocating to break the law of the land which is far exceeding their diplomatic rights covered under the Vienna convention.

Global Sri Lankan Forum is in the opinion that Diplomats who interfere internal affairs should be declared persona non grata for making disparaging remarks against the Sri Lankan government, interfering with its politics, meddling with its domestic affairs and criticizing its head of state.

Furthermore, GSLF urge all the parties with vest interests to keep away from internal matters related to the people of Sri Lanka emphasizing the fact that Sri Lankans have demonstrated their political maturity and ability to conduct politics in a civil and non-violent means. Even at this major political change, there has being no political violence (even at a level that is comparable to last US presidential election) reported 4 days after the change.

This is a great example that Sri Lanka as a nation very-much capable of handling its internal affairs with no external interventions.