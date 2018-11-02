Winner of parliamentary majority not our PM: JVP

The Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) said yesterday people should not accept the person who secures a majority in Parliament because it means that peoples’ representatives were bought over for money to secure the majority.
JVP Leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake told a rally in Nugegoda that if the person who secures a majority in Parliament was accepted as the Prime Minister, it means accepting black money. “It is black money which decides the position of peoples’ representatives in Parliament. These transactions are not done through banks. These transactions are concluded using black the money of smugglers,” he said.
He said Parliament could not be considered as supreme any longer as peoples’ representatives were being bought and added that the President prorogued parliament thereby plunging the country into political chaos.
“Dinesh Gunawardane, who usually requests that parliament convenes even for a minor flood, is silent over this grave crisis,” he said.
Mr. Dissanayake further suggested that people should not accept President Maithripala Sirisena as the President because he betrayed the mandate given to him by the people in 2015. “The President has betrayed the mandate of 6.2 million people who voted for him instead of Mahinda Rajapaksa. The President no longer has the support of 6.2 million persons who voted for him or the 5.8 million who voted against him,” he said. (Ajith Siriwardana)
nsathees Friday, 2 November 2018 07:27
That's the whole idea of blocking parliament. Question is what can be done to avoid such scenarios at least in the future!
Reply :
Observer Friday, 2 November 2018 07:48
Nothing can be done as long as they play this game T225
Reply :
SL Friday, 2 November 2018 07:29
If you are talking about 6.2M mandate given to pres should be nagated now. you all bunch are rejected in last pradeshiya sabha election.This guy is crying for dollars. not old days JVP we respected! you are part of the political crisis in this country
Reply :
Nihal Friday, 2 November 2018 07:31
MR ANURA JVP LEADER DONT SUPPORT MONEY LAUNDERING NEW GOVERNMENT THEY JUST JIVE PEANUTS FACILITY WHILE THEY ARE EARNINGS BILLIONS OF USD AND LIVING LUXURIOUS LIFE WELL DONE SIR
Reply :
Silva Friday, 2 November 2018 07:37
Absolutely true
Reply :
RAK Friday, 2 November 2018 07:47
Can see the green bell shaping up nicely now.
Reply :
Palli Kanda Friday, 2 November 2018 07:50
Anura - wish you can be the President and kick the assess of all these corrupted, self centred, money grabbing, useless politicians of our country. See how bold MR, SB, Dinesh, Weerawansa etc etc are now searching for power. Life is so good for them now, they want to have a raid on us again. The only politician who talks and thinks like you is Sajith. Hope for the future of our young generation you and Sajith extend some ideas and if he succeeds, help him get rid of our gutter politics once and for all.
Reply :
Keppetipola Friday, 2 November 2018 08:05
You JVP murderers and rogues have been rejected by majority of the people in our country. You are the notorious dollar vultures who destroy young generation.
Reply :
RR Friday, 2 November 2018 08:06
Like the Last Sentencr
Reply :
