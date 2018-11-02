Gota meets Ranil over deadlock

2018-11-02 01:07:37

Former Defense Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa and UNP Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe held discussions yesterday evening on how to overcome the present deadlock, informed sources told the Daily Mirror last night.

According to sources, the duo had discussed ways and means to help the country through the present impasse. This was confirmed by a prominent figure in the UNP last night, who refrained from divulging other details of the discussions that were held.

Sources close to Mr. Rajapaksa said that they had discussed the security of Mr. Wickremesinghe and necessary security measures that needed to be taken if he leaves Temple Trees. (Yohan Perera)