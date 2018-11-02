Gota meets Ranil over deadlock

Former Defense Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa and UNP Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe held discussions yesterday evening on how to overcome the present deadlock, informed sources told the Daily Mirror last night.
According to sources, the duo had discussed ways and means to help the country through the present impasse. This was confirmed by a prominent figure in the UNP last night, who refrained from divulging other details of the discussions that were held.
Sources close to Mr. Rajapaksa said that they had discussed the security of Mr. Wickremesinghe and necessary security measures that needed to be taken if he leaves Temple Trees. (Yohan Perera)
Ralahamy Friday, 2 November 2018 06:28
The new Rajapakse regime is using every trump to get themselves entrenched back in their in positions. Gota has no position or post in the new set up officially, but he is slowly weaving his way through, just as Basil. We the voters can see the movements.
Reply : 3 20
Tamil Friday, 2 November 2018 06:36
When Ranil comes out of the Temple Trees he would be arrested .
Reply : 21 11
bert Friday, 2 November 2018 08:01
Cus those 2 rajapaksa siblings are US Citizens Its time for the FBI to get involve in IRS fraud. NY Times have the proof that they got money from a Chinese firm in Colombo.
Reply : 5 10
abc Friday, 2 November 2018 08:04
Probably not. That would create a major international incident and sanctions etc
Reply : 5 7
Gemunu Friday, 2 November 2018 06:37
Looks like MS is getting more and more isolated!
Reply : 5 23
Wattodo Friday, 2 November 2018 06:40
Commenting has become a joke for the amount of deals going on. What ever happens please let the people live in peace and with a decent income.
Reply : 0 13
Anton Friday, 2 November 2018 07:01
Here we go again, the family power shown in style! Gota is not even an appointed official holding any public position to discuss such matters!
Reply : 2 22
Hukan Friday, 2 November 2018 07:11
My white van is talking
Reply : 5 17
Appuhamy Friday, 2 November 2018 07:12
Aiyyo SIRISENA..!!
Reply : 0 23
vasaliya Friday, 2 November 2018 07:22
Who is Gota to discuss with RW or anybody in that matter? Are we seeing another flood of Rajapakses who do everything???
Reply : 3 23
Wimal Friday, 2 November 2018 07:55
I think they are talking about a common candidate after the impeachment Ranil has invited Gotta. to be the candidate But after the impeachment UNP will have a new leader
Reply : 5 0
Gonawala Sunil Friday, 2 November 2018 08:03
@vasaliya: Gota is former defence secretary and the one who co-lead the war against LTTE and won. He also former army officer who has enough experience to share when it comes to security.
Reply : 15 6
