Vote on Account on November

2018-11-02 03:56:02

The Government would present a Vote on Account as its second item when Parliament meets, seeking approval to financial allocations to run the country for an interim period, it is learnt.

The leaders of the political parties, aligned with the Government, met with President Maithripala Sirisena yesterday morning and discussed Parliamentary businesses.

President Sirisena is slated to make a statement after the House is convened as the first item.

There will be a debate on it if the opposition asks for it.

Afterwards, the Government will present a Vote on Account as its second item on a later date.

A Vote on Account is presented when the Government wants to allocate money from the Treasury before the annual budget is passed.

The new Government will seek such allocations for the period ending on March 31, 2019. (Kelum Bandara)