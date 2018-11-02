UNP Group to meet Speaker today

2018-11-02 09:13:02

UNP Parliamentary Group had decided to meet Speaker Karu Jayasuriya today to inform him that they had the majority in Parliament and to accept its Leader as the Prime Minister, a senior MP who did not wish to be named told the Daily Mirror yesterday.

“We will inform Speaker that we have the majority and will tell him that arrangements should be made to recognise Mr Wickremesinghe as the Prime Minister,” he said.

Also, he said there were several SLFP MPs who were willing to support Mr Wickremesinghe while remaining as a separate group in Parliament.

The MP said party leader Ranil Wickremesinghe had told the group that he had managed to secure the majority and not to have any doubts about it. (Yohan Perera)