I’ll support if UNP wants to defeat Budget: MR

2018-11-02 05:27:45

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said yesterday that one of the main objectives of his Government was to go for General Elections and therefore, he would support the United National Party (UNP) if it wanted to defeat the Vote on Account.

He said going for an election was a must and that defeating a Budget was the easiest way to achieve this.

“Defeating a budget or me, whichever means going for a General Election. I look forward to that,” he said.

“At this moment what we want is an election. If the UNP wants to do that, I support them because we want an election,” he told a group of University academics at the Prime Minister’s Office in Colombo.

He said the attention of the new Government would be to reduce the tax burden on the public.

When asked about increasing daily wage of estate workers to Rs.1, 000, the Prime Minister said the Cabinet would discuss the issue with all stakeholders and arrive at a solution acceptable to everyone.

At the meeting, the National University Teachers’ Association presented five proposals including proposals to withdraw the new Constitutional Process, a proposal to take action against bond scam perpetrators and another to nullify the UNHRC Resolution on Sri Lanka.

The academics brought the Prime Minister’s attention to issues at Universities and thanked him for action he had taken in the past to develop the University education and the country as a whole.

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Chairman Professor G.L. Peiris, who accompanied the Premier, said the Government would have regular discussions with all stakeholders in taking decisions and go ahead. (Lahiru Pothmulla)