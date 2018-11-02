I’ll support if UNP wants to defeat Budget: MR

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said yesterday that one of the main objectives of his Government was to go for General Elections and therefore, he would support the United National Party (UNP) if it wanted to defeat the Vote on Account.
He said going for an election was a must and that defeating a Budget was the easiest way to achieve this.
“Defeating a budget or me, whichever means going for a General Election. I look forward to that,” he said.
“At this moment what we want is an election. If the UNP wants to do that, I support them because we want an election,” he told a group of University academics at the Prime Minister’s Office in Colombo.
He said the attention of the new Government would be to reduce the tax burden on the public.
When asked about increasing daily wage of estate workers to Rs.1, 000, the Prime Minister said the Cabinet would discuss the issue with all stakeholders and arrive at a solution acceptable to everyone.
At the meeting, the National University Teachers’ Association presented five proposals including proposals to withdraw the new Constitutional Process, a proposal to take action against bond scam perpetrators and another to nullify the UNHRC Resolution on Sri Lanka.
The academics brought the Prime Minister’s attention to issues at Universities and thanked him for action he had taken in the past to develop the University education and the country as a whole.
Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Chairman Professor G.L. Peiris, who accompanied the Premier, said the Government would have regular discussions with all stakeholders in taking decisions and go ahead. (Lahiru Pothmulla)
Daya Friday, 2 November 2018 05:51
Sri Lankan constitution seems allow anyone to call an election in a crooked way. Unfortunately the people initiated the election not going to fund it and millions of Rs to spend from already poor citizens tax paying money.
Reply : 1 7
Kumon Friday, 2 November 2018 06:11
MR is correct. At this junction if a election comes his party would win easily and RW party would not be able to get even 25seats. So the best thing for RW to do is giving MR be in poweruntil the period ends and in for election then there would be no MR popularity.
Reply : 7 8
Gemunu Friday, 2 November 2018 06:22
Now changing the tune when realised numbers are not there. Must go for a full Presidential and Parliamentary election so that people can wipe out the traitors and rogues.
Reply : 2 8
Dinesh Friday, 2 November 2018 06:35
The contest is going to ruin Sri Lanka. But who cares!!
Reply : 1 5
Citizen Friday, 2 November 2018 06:40
MR why are you accompanying GL? Why are you not educated enough to answer question? Why are academics jumping into? Why can't the so called academics ask to convene the Parliament and to act according to the Constitution.
Reply : 6 9
Lankan Friday, 2 November 2018 06:47
Bull shit! First of all you do not have a public mandate to call your self the govt. nor the PM. Immediately test the vote on the floor of the Parliament which is where the public mandate is at present. Once we know the outcome you, Ranil, Sirisena can all go back to the usual bull shit we're used to and we can continue with life.
Reply : 5 10
Unchikun Friday, 2 November 2018 07:11
No can be Sir. You are giving a lot of relief to the masses. The "Taxi Babas" have reduced the taxi fare (even without any reduction in fuel price), the "Banis Babas" have reduced the price of brad. These are nice. We need more magic from your wand.
Reply : 1 4
Dperera Friday, 2 November 2018 07:24
What ever the outcome will be, at the end MR is the winner.
Reply : 4 5
Fedi Friday, 2 November 2018 07:28
I am not for any political party. But you are very strong leader Sri Lanka ever produced . RW is a very strong leader too. he may look lethargic but he would not be able to hold a UNP leadership if he look the same inside. Let Sri lankans to decide who they favor to run the country next. But in the mean time ,please get together and remove the week, two faced man you both being misled in the past.
Reply : 0 8
nsathees Friday, 2 November 2018 07:30
TNA emerges as King maker! History repeats . . .
Reply : 1 3
A DIFFERENT TUNE Friday, 2 November 2018 07:45
WELL, WELL, WELL, ....realising that the rising exchange rate cannot be brought down , the "PM" seems to be singing another tune. Facial expressions do reveal what is troubling oneself.
Reply : 0 3
