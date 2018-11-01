Swamy wants SL Tamil leaders to work with MR

2018-11-01 21:37:54

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Subramanian Swamy today urged Sri Lankan Tamil Community as well as its senior respected leaders like Tamil National Alliance (TNA) leader R. Sampanthan to try for a working arrangement with Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapakse for the sake of Tamil issues.

“For what it is worth, I would be happy to work for a favourable settlement if required,” Subramanian tweeted.