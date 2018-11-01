Swamy wants SL Tamil leaders to work with MR

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Subramanian Swamy today urged Sri Lankan Tamil Community as well as its senior respected leaders like Tamil National Alliance (TNA) leader R. Sampanthan to try for a working arrangement with Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapakse for the sake of Tamil issues.
“For what it is worth, I would be happy to work for a favourable settlement if required,” Subramanian tweeted.
