Subscribe

Swamy wants SL Tamil leaders to work with MR

2018-11-01 21:37:54
0
1017

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Subramanian Swamy today urged Sri Lankan Tamil Community as well as its senior respected leaders like Tamil National Alliance (TNA) leader R. Sampanthan to try for a working arrangement with Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapakse for the sake of Tamil issues.

“For what it is worth, I would be happy to work for a favourable settlement if required,” Subramanian tweeted.

  Recommended Articles

I won't stay even one hour if Ranil comes back: Prez

President Maithripal...

Nuwan Zoysa charged under ICC Anti-Corruption code

...

JO to call for dissolution of House after new Govt. is formed

The joint opposition...

UNP, UPFA in race against time time to win over MPs

President Maithrip...

UNF to form new national Govt.: Rajitha

While stating that i...

Tharjini Sivalingam

The recently conclud...

  Comments - 0

Add comment

Comments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.
Name is required

Email is required
Comment cannot be empty