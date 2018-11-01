Telecommunication Levy reduced from 25% to 15%

The Finance ministry said today telecommunication Levy of 25% will be reduced to 15% from midnight today.
sandy Thursday, 1 November 2018 21:26
Due to heavy rain carrot is very cheap these days? Ohama yan... Ohama yan.
Reply : 2 8
abc Thursday, 1 November 2018 21:32
More coups please.
Reply : 1 8
nadun Thursday, 1 November 2018 21:49
Good move
Reply : 6 6
