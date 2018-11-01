Subscribe

Telecommunication Levy reduced from 25% to 15%

2018-11-01 20:59:06
The Finance ministry said today telecommunication Levy of 25% will be reduced to 15% from midnight today.

  Comments - 3

  • sandy Thursday, 1 November 2018 21:26

    Due to heavy rain carrot is very cheap these days? Ohama yan... Ohama yan.

    Reply : 2       8

    abc Thursday, 1 November 2018 21:32

    More coups please.

    Reply : 1       8

    nadun Thursday, 1 November 2018 21:49

    Good move

    Reply : 6       6

