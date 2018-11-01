Prices of Dhal, Chickpeas and black gram reduced

Special Commodity Levy on a kilo of Dhal was reduced by Rs.5, Chickpeas by Rs. 5 and black gram by Rs.25 per kilo from midnight today, Finance Ministry said.
Meanwhile, Customs Duty on Wheat grain will be waived to Rs. 9 per Kg from the existing waiver of Rs.6 per Kg while taxes on sugar will also be reduced by Rs.10 per Kg.
sHeHaN Thursday, 1 November 2018 21:03
Get ready to pay double the reduced amount after general elections next year.
Reply : 2 15
Citizen Thursday, 1 November 2018 21:14
USD is going up or coming down?
Reply : 1 5
ANACD428 Thursday, 1 November 2018 21:33
Political drama
Reply : 0 5
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.