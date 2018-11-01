Subscribe

Prices of Dhal, Chickpeas and black gram reduced

2018-11-01 20:49:37
3
1122

Special Commodity Levy on a kilo of Dhal was reduced by Rs.5, Chickpeas by Rs. 5 and black gram by Rs.25 per kilo from midnight today, Finance Ministry said.

Meanwhile, Customs Duty on Wheat grain will be waived to Rs. 9 per Kg from the existing waiver of Rs.6 per Kg while taxes on sugar will also be reduced by Rs.10 per Kg.

  Recommended Articles

I won't stay even one hour if Ranil comes back: Prez

President Maithripal...

Nuwan Zoysa charged under ICC Anti-Corruption code

...

JO to call for dissolution of House after new Govt. is formed

The joint opposition...

UNP, UPFA in race against time time to win over MPs

President Maithrip...

UNF to form new national Govt.: Rajitha

While stating that i...

Tharjini Sivalingam

The recently conclud...

  Comments - 3

  • sHeHaN Thursday, 1 November 2018 21:03

    Get ready to pay double the reduced amount after general elections next year.

    Reply : 2       15

    Citizen Thursday, 1 November 2018 21:14

    USD is going up or coming down?

    Reply : 1       5

    ANACD428 Thursday, 1 November 2018 21:33

    Political drama

    Reply : 0       5

Add comment

Comments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.
Name is required

Email is required
Comment cannot be empty