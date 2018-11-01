I told you so: SF

2018-11-01 20:44:15

Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka, who was highly critical on the newly appointed Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe said what he said about him in the recent past had come true today.

“I disclosed in Parliament that Mr Rajapakshe was trying to sweep the Avant-Garde case under the carpet. I also told the people in Maharagama not to vote for him as his heart was with Mr Mahinda Rajapaksa. Therefore what I have said about him had come true,” Fonseka said.

He refuted the statement made by President Maithripala Sirisena that North and East were to be merged.

“There was never such a move; no one has even spoken about merging the Northern Province and the Eastern Province,” he said

Responding to a question on the allegation that China was behind the current situation he said he did not think so.(Yohan Perera)

Pix by Pradeep Pathirana