Grero, Hizbullah, Sriyani appointed state ministers

2018-11-01 20:08:55

MP Mohan Lal Grero was sworn in as the State Minister of Education and Higher Education and MP M. L. A. M. Hizbullah was sworn in as the State Minister of Highways and Road Development a short while ago.

Meanwhile, MP Sriyani Wijewickrama was appointed State Minister of Provincial Councils, Local Government and Sports.

MP Angajan Ramanathan was appointed as the Deputy Minister of Agriculture and MP Manusha Nanayakkara was appointed as the Deputy Minister of Labour and Foreign Employment.

MP Indika Bandaranayake was appointed as the Deputy Minister of Housing and Urban Development.

MP Sarathi Dushmantha appointed as the Deputy Minister of Justice and Prison Reforms.

MP Nishantha Muthuhettigamage was appointed as the Deputy Minister of Ports and Shipping and MP Kader Kader Masthan was appointed as the Deputy Minister of Resettlement, Rehabilitation, and Northern Development.