Duminda appointed Irrigation Minister

UPFA MP Duminda Dissanayake was appointed as the Irrigation, Water Resources and Disaster Management Minister by President Maithripala Sirisena a short while ago.
Makuna Thursday, 1 November 2018 19:58
Sirisena cabinet stores
Reply : 0 1
Scooby Doo Thursday, 1 November 2018 20:11
I thought he is a gentleman.
Reply : 0 3
Ransam Thursday, 1 November 2018 20:21
දැන් අර සබීතට නිකන් දුන්න කෝටි ගනණ මෙයා ආපහු දෙයි නේ ?
Reply : 0 2
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.