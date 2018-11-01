Subscribe

Duminda appointed Irrigation Minister

2018-11-01 19:54:18
3
798

UPFA MP Duminda Dissanayake was appointed as the Irrigation, Water Resources and Disaster Management Minister by President Maithripala Sirisena a short while ago.

  Comments - 3

  • Makuna Thursday, 1 November 2018 19:58

    Sirisena cabinet stores

    Reply : 0       1

    Scooby Doo Thursday, 1 November 2018 20:11

    I thought he is a gentleman.

    Reply : 0       3

    Ransam Thursday, 1 November 2018 20:21

    දැන් අර සබීතට නිකන් දුන්න කෝටි ගනණ මෙයා ආපහු දෙයි නේ ?

    Reply : 0       2

