SLC CFO re-remanded over alleged financial fraud

2018-11-01 19:40:26
0
231

Sri Lanka Cricket’s Chief Financial Officer Piyal Dissanayake who was arrested by the CID over an alleged financial fraud of US$ 187,084 has been re-remanded until November 15 by the Colombo Fort Magistrate.

The court has also ordered 19 organizations to submit details of the bank accounts registered under the name of him and his wife.Read more

