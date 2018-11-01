Subscribe

Our numbers are solid: Harsha

2018-11-01 19:11:51
4
2154

UNP MP Dr.Harsha De Silva today said their UNP numbers are solid albeit one or two ‘beggars’ who might still fall prey.

“All our constituent parties are also fully with us. We all know that neither the TNA nor the JVP will support the fake Prime Minister. We are absolutely certain of the majority on the 5th,” he said in a tweet.

  Comments - 4

  • TONY Thursday, 1 November 2018 19:47

    GOOD LUCK BECAUSE YOU CANNOT TRUST A POLITICIAN

    Reply : 0       1

    DGM Thursday, 1 November 2018 19:48

    Let's see how long you keep batting for the last wicket

    Reply : 0       2

    abc Thursday, 1 November 2018 19:50

    It's obvious. When you look at the faces of the JOkers at press conferences, you see how nervous they are.

    Reply : 5       14

    concern Thursday, 1 November 2018 20:18

    Each side claims they have numbers and holding on to their guns but don't give to hoots for the country or the citizens of the country. It is high time they found some common grounds with bipartisan support and move forward.

    Reply : 0       4

