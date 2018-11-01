Our numbers are solid: Harsha

2018-11-01 19:11:51

UNP MP Dr.Harsha De Silva today said their UNP numbers are solid albeit one or two ‘beggars’ who might still fall prey.

“All our constituent parties are also fully with us. We all know that neither the TNA nor the JVP will support the fake Prime Minister. We are absolutely certain of the majority on the 5th,” he said in a tweet.