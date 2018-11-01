Subscribe

Complaint against MPs Thewarapperuma, Hesha

2018-11-01 17:15:24
1
1670

Mawbima Wenuwen Ranawiruwo Convener Major (Rtd.) Ajith Prasanna has lodged a complaint with the Kollupitiya Police stating that he was allegedly assaulted by a group led by UNP MPs Palitha Thwewarapperuma and Hesha Vithana outside Temple Trees premises today.

  • Gune Thursday, 1 November 2018 17:30

    I saw this incident.It was Ajith who started it all.

