Complaint against MPs Thewarapperuma, Hesha

Mawbima Wenuwen Ranawiruwo Convener Major (Rtd.) Ajith Prasanna has lodged a complaint with the Kollupitiya Police stating that he was allegedly assaulted by a group led by UNP MPs Palitha Thwewarapperuma and Hesha Vithana outside Temple Trees premises today.
Gune Thursday, 1 November 2018 17:30
I saw this incident.It was Ajith who started it all.
Reply : 8 16
