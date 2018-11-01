Tax concessions on several consumer goods: MR

2018-11-01 14:01:14

Tax concessions on several consumer goods would be gazetted tomorrow, Finance Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said.

He told a group of university lecturers at the ministry that the people were inconvenienced by heavy taxes imposed by the previous government.

“People cannot bear these heavy taxes and they should be simplified so that people would not be burdened.” he said. (Chaturanga Samarawickrama)