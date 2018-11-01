Tax concessions on several consumer goods: MR

Tax concessions on several consumer goods would be gazetted tomorrow, Finance Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said.
He told a group of university lecturers at the ministry that the people were inconvenienced by heavy taxes imposed by the previous government.
“People cannot bear these heavy taxes and they should be simplified so that people would not be burdened.” he said. (Chaturanga Samarawickrama)
Dan Thursday, 1 November 2018 16:19
That's the way to go....good start...
voted Thursday, 1 November 2018 17:03
first ball doosra!!! why to go the same old movie tactics and the poor and the gullible will be lured in. its a perfect script which works for most of the Asian countries.
Nuwa Thursday, 1 November 2018 17:08
Please don't increase later when you get the full power
Yes Thursday, 1 November 2018 17:10
Please bring down tax on vehicles also
karthik Thursday, 1 November 2018 17:11
These are usual gimmicks that you all make at the beginning. You cannot cheat people anymore.
Manel Thursday, 1 November 2018 17:16
Give tax concessions like you gave for fuel prices before 2015.
Shan Thursday, 1 November 2018 17:17
Aim of price reduction of goods is to strengthen their Vote Bank. People, be wise.
