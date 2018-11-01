Subscribe

Increased import tax on big onions, potatoes extended

2018-11-01 13:31:33
The special commodity levy on imported big onions and potatoes would be extended for a period of one month with effect from today, the Finance Ministry announced.

It said the import tax on big onion was increased to Rs. 40 from Rs. 1 per kilo six months before.

Accordingly, the import tax on potatoes was increased to Rs. 40 per kilogram from Rs. 30.

The Finance Ministry says that this decision has been taken with the reduction of local big onions and potato prices.

The tax increase is expected to control imports and increase the prices of local production. (Chaturanga Samarawickrama)

