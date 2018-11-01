SL rupee hits Rs.177 against US Dollar

vasaliya Thursday, 1 November 2018 15:21

No worries guys. Gammanpila said early this month that petrol can be given at 95/-. It will be done soon. So wait and have patience. Weerawansa says that during the RW time dollar was only 171/- Now it is 177/-. Says in one week they have managed to give more value to the dollar. And everyone clapped!!!!

Reply : 0 0