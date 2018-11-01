SL rupee hits Rs.177 against US Dollar

The Sri Lankan Rupee further depreciated against the US Dollar today. According to the exchange rates of the Central Bank, the Rupee was selling at Rs.177.32 against the US Dollar.
Shas Thursday, 1 November 2018 13:12
No problem who cares.Wait isn't devaluation what caused most of the problem.Don't worry about the fuel price it will be subsidised by the indirect tax taken from poor people.Soooo sri lanka.What a joke
nsathees Thursday, 1 November 2018 13:17
could a real economist tell the masses where this is leading to?
Unchikun Thursday, 1 November 2018 13:30
I think we need to have Modawansa as the finance minister to stop the slide.
raj Thursday, 1 November 2018 13:43
This is NOT true - check the online exchange.
Karu Thursday, 1 November 2018 13:53
200 is a defendable score in T20. Wish USD touches that fast. We all can have a sigh of relief
lkboy Thursday, 1 November 2018 14:01
well done, new finance minister!
Ronnie Thursday, 1 November 2018 14:01
Under rw the people got 173 per usd... now already mahinda is giving the people almost 178 per dollar. What a great king for our nation haha! When mahinda took over in 2005 the usd was 105, when he left in 2015 it was 140.
pohottuwa Thursday, 1 November 2018 14:07
what has the new Finance Minister done "nothing" and what can he do "He cant do anything"
vasaliya Thursday, 1 November 2018 15:21
No worries guys. Gammanpila said early this month that petrol can be given at 95/-. It will be done soon. So wait and have patience. Weerawansa says that during the RW time dollar was only 171/- Now it is 177/-. Says in one week they have managed to give more value to the dollar. And everyone clapped!!!!
