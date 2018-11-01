Subscribe

Drug trafficker nabbed in Negombo with heroin worth Rs. 10mn

The officials of the Narcotics Unit of the Excise Department arrested a man on the charges of possessing 700 g of heroin valued at Rs. 10 million at Kurana in Negombo this morning.

The Department officials said the raid was carried out following a tip off received by the Excise Department officials.

The suspect has been identified as Mohamed Rifais Lasa who is a resident of Hambantota. 

The arrested suspect is to be produced before the Negombo Magistrate today.

 

 

 

