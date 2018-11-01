Drug trafficker nabbed in Negombo with heroin worth Rs. 10mn

The officials of the Narcotics Unit of the Excise Department arrested a man on the charges of possessing 700 g of heroin valued at Rs. 10 million at Kurana in Negombo this morning.
The Department officials said the raid was carried out following a tip off received by the Excise Department officials.
The suspect has been identified as Mohamed Rifais Lasa who is a resident of Hambantota.
The arrested suspect is to be produced before the Negombo Magistrate today.
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.