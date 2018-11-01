Parliament likely to meet on Nov.5

President Maithripala Sirisena had said that Parliament likely to be re-convened on Monday, November 5, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said.
Mushi Thursday, 1 November 2018 11:18
Leaders don’t care the countrymen but always fear the international communities what a state
Sinhaya meeharaka una Thursday, 1 November 2018 11:25
I thought MR's great patriotic team didn't fear the international community
ish Thursday, 1 November 2018 11:22
fight for what's right like citizens of others countries do
Shan Thursday, 1 November 2018 11:26
Conceding for International pressure, not the 6.2 million voters.
Dr.Siri Thursday, 1 November 2018 11:35
So drama unfolds. What a country
Jay Thursday, 1 November 2018 11:38
Great! Let the battle begin!
Nimal saradial Thursday, 1 November 2018 11:42
Powerful International sanctions and RW has already win.
