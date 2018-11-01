Subscribe

Parliament likely to meet on Nov.5

2018-11-01 11:08:19
7
3017

President Maithripala Sirisena had said that Parliament likely to be re-convened on Monday, November 5, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said.

  Comments - 7

  • Mushi Thursday, 1 November 2018 11:18

    Leaders don’t care the countrymen but always fear the international communities what a state

    Reply : 14       29

    64x64

    Sinhaya meeharaka una Thursday, 1 November 2018 11:25

    I thought MR's great patriotic team didn't fear the international community

    Reply : 3       20

    ish Thursday, 1 November 2018 11:22

    fight for what's right like citizens of others countries do

    Reply : 1       14

    Shan Thursday, 1 November 2018 11:26

    Conceding for International pressure, not the 6.2 million voters.

    Reply : 3       14

    Dr.Siri Thursday, 1 November 2018 11:35

    So drama unfolds. What a country

    Reply : 3       15

    Jay Thursday, 1 November 2018 11:38

    Great! Let the battle begin!

    Reply : 2       21

    Nimal saradial Thursday, 1 November 2018 11:42

    Powerful International sanctions and RW has already win.

    Reply : 3       16

