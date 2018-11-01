Speaker agrees to allocate PM’s chair to MR

2018-11-01 09:50:45

The Speaker Karu Jayasuriya had agreed to provide parliamentary privileges to newly appointed Prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa including the Premier’s chair in Parliament chambers.

A spokesman from Speaker’s office said he has to do it as per the gazette notification issued pertaining to the appointment of Mr. Rajapaksa as the Premier.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror UPFA MP Thilanga Sumathipala the Prime Minister was not appointed by the Parliament but by President Maithripala Sirisena.

“Former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has to leave the Temple Trees and should hand it over to the newly appointed Prime Minister. Once Mr. Wickremesinghe is removed from the office, he cannot any longer enjoy the Prime Minister’s privileges,” MP Sumathipala said. (Chaturanga Samarawickrama)