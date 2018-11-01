Speaker agrees to allocate PM’s chair to MR

The Speaker Karu Jayasuriya had agreed to provide parliamentary privileges to newly appointed Prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa including the Premier’s chair in Parliament chambers.
A spokesman from Speaker’s office said he has to do it as per the gazette notification issued pertaining to the appointment of Mr. Rajapaksa as the Premier.
Speaking to the Daily Mirror UPFA MP Thilanga Sumathipala the Prime Minister was not appointed by the Parliament but by President Maithripala Sirisena.
“Former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has to leave the Temple Trees and should hand it over to the newly appointed Prime Minister. Once Mr. Wickremesinghe is removed from the office, he cannot any longer enjoy the Prime Minister’s privileges,” MP Sumathipala said. (Chaturanga Samarawickrama)
WORLD RECORD ....... FORMER PRESIDENT IS GOING TO SIT ON PM'S CHAIR.
Sorry no Putin did it when Dmitry Medvedev was made president of Russia. Obviously constitution will be changed for MR to become king again.
well said ,,the shameless brute Mahinda will stoop to anything,,that too not by majority will of people,,but by using dictortorship powers of dirty President
Yes , otherwise
For Rajapakse this is entirely normal garbing other position, property etc.
very true ,,shiws his true rogueish qualities in public, ,,and Sirisena shows his double game qualities in public,
Let the PM be chosen by the vote of the MPs in parliament.
lol do you even realize that it is against the current constitution? Or is Ranil more important than the law?
Thanks giving for the previous 200 million payment .
MR sitting on PM's chair by undemocratic
Same old kitchen Lanka will move backwards.All assets could not be robbed will be fully wiped out this time. Wake up Lankans decide do you still want to cast your votes for these thieves?
It does not matter where you sit as long as democracy is restored
RW appointed by the same way. When he was appointed as PM he had only 42 seats. What is wrong with MR' s appointment.?
The old man is finally starting to realize that he is not a supreme court judge and it's not his job to interpret the constitution.
Your impartiality as the speaker is highly controversal.
Why MR is getting PM chair?
Because the executive president of the country appointed him. UNP did this to themselves when they fielded a candidate from the other camp.
Sri Lanka heading for dictatorship like in Russia and a mafia bannana republic like in South America (Venezuela)
NOW MR WILL BRING AMENDMENTS TO THE CONSTITUIRION TO SATISFY HIS HUNGER
