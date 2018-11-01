Will launch massive TU action against Prez’s decision: Wickramabahu

Nava Sama Samaja Party Leader Wickramabahu Karunaratne said yesterday they would launch a massive trade union action and a riot in protest of President’s decision to remove Ranil Wickremesinghe as Prime Minister and proroguing Parliament unconstitutionally.
He told a news conference that the country had plunged into a serious crisis and requested the President to restore democracy in the country by convening Parliament immediately.
“President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa were acting against the Constitution disregarding Parliament. We consider this a political coup,” he said.
He said Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapaksa was the legal expert behind this and said he was clever at twisting the law. (Nimala Kodituwakku)
Sach Thursday, 1 November 2018 08:24
The 19 amendment by Ranil is the constitutional coup
Reply : 12 7
Jayanath Thursday, 1 November 2018 08:29
Massive action of theee votes!
Reply : 2 7
Jayanath Thursday, 1 November 2018 08:32
If he is genuine why he did not talk about constitute in 2015 when Ranil appointed as prime minister while he only had 46mps? Bullshit isn’t it!
Reply : 9 10
