Will launch massive TU action against Prez’s decision: Wickramabahu

2018-11-01 02:32:41

Nava Sama Samaja Party Leader Wickramabahu Karunaratne said yesterday they would launch a massive trade union action and a riot in protest of President’s decision to remove Ranil Wickremesinghe as Prime Minister and proroguing Parliament unconstitutionally.

He told a news conference that the country had plunged into a serious crisis and requested the President to restore democracy in the country by convening Parliament immediately.

“President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa were acting against the Constitution disregarding Parliament. We consider this a political coup,” he said.

He said Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapaksa was the legal expert behind this and said he was clever at twisting the law. (Nimala Kodituwakku)