No evidence of foreign power: Ranil

2018-10-31 23:34:52

UNP Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe said that there was no evidence to believe that a foreign country was behind the crisis situation in Sri Lanka.

He said this to journalists attached to the Foreign News Agencies at the Temple Trees last morning.

“The allegation that some foreign country is behind the crisis in Sri Lanka is only a piece of information published in some social media,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Wickremesinghe, who divulged details on negotiations that took place with regard to the fielding of a common candidate for the last Presidential Election, said that incumbent President Maithripala Sirisena was chosen as the candidate, despite some parties and civil groups proposed the name of former President Chandrika Kumaratunga.

He told the journalists that he got UNP to pass a resolution backing Mr Sirisena as per the agreement reached by the parties. (Yohan Perera)