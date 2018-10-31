Probe on groping inside Halloween ‘horror house’

2018-10-31 22:29:05

The management of the newly opened Colombo City Centre (CCC) had launched an investigation into a complaint made by women of being groped inside a horror house Zombie Run, CEO Anand Sundaram said in a statement.

“We have ceased operations of the event with immediate effect,” he said in a statement posted on CCC Facebook Account.

He said that strict action would be taken against those responsible.

“Soon after I heard about this complaint, I have personally been in touch with the mother of the girl. On behalf of Colombo City Centre, I sincerely apologise for the experience that the person went through at this setup. No one should go through such an experience,” he said in his post.

“We are directing this operator to cease operations immediately and have started an investigation into the matter and strict actions will be taken. We have a world-class mall and will take all actions to ensure our customers have a world-class experience,” he said. (Ajith Siriwardane)