Subscribe

Employees being assaulted at Temple Trees: PM Office complains to IGP

2018-10-31 19:41:00
0
2881

The Prime Minister’s Office has lodged a complaint with the IGP over the alleged assault and intimidation of State officials by a mob at Temple Trees today.

New Prime Minister’s Secretary Sirisena Amarasekara said they had transferred many officials from Temple Trees and as required, the employees were in the process of handing over their items and equipment during the last few days.

“The employees have to return their items and handover the inventory. For the past few days they have been doing that. One officer is in charge of the check-list and others report to her with their items which are being returned.

“When the officials went to do the same today, a mob of about 200 to 300 men have obstructed their duties, assaulted them and threatened them,” he told the Daily Mirror.(Lahiru Pothmulla)

  Recommended Articles

Nuwan Zoysa charged under ICC Anti-Corruption code

...

JO to call for dissolution of House after new Govt. is formed

The joint opposition...

We'll take the struggle countrywide: UNP

UNP Leader Ranil Wic...

UNF to form new national Govt.: Rajitha

While stating that i...

Won't resort to legal action, but we urge RW to leave: PM Sec

Legal action will no...

Tharjini Sivalingam

The recently conclud...

  Comments - 0

Add comment

Comments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.
Name is required

Email is required
Comment cannot be empty