Employees being assaulted at Temple Trees: PM Office complains to IGP

2018-10-31 19:41:00

The Prime Minister’s Office has lodged a complaint with the IGP over the alleged assault and intimidation of State officials by a mob at Temple Trees today.

New Prime Minister’s Secretary Sirisena Amarasekara said they had transferred many officials from Temple Trees and as required, the employees were in the process of handing over their items and equipment during the last few days.

“The employees have to return their items and handover the inventory. For the past few days they have been doing that. One officer is in charge of the check-list and others report to her with their items which are being returned.

“When the officials went to do the same today, a mob of about 200 to 300 men have obstructed their duties, assaulted them and threatened them,” he told the Daily Mirror.(Lahiru Pothmulla)