Speaker asks diplomats not to be haste to take diplomatic measures

2018-10-31 18:01:19

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya had requested foreign diplomats, who visited him at the Parliament Complex today, not to be haste to take diplomatic measures on the current political situation.

Diplomats including UN Representative in Sri Lanka Hanna Singer, Ambassador of the European Union Tung-Lai Margue, British High Commissioner to Sri Lanka James Dauris, Canadian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka David McKinnon and German Ambassador to Sri Lanka Jörn Rohde met with the Speaker today at the Parliament Complex and held a special meeting on the current situation in the country.

A statement issued by the Speaker’s office said that the diplomats had expressed their concern over the sudden political turn of events and pointed out the negative consequences that the country could have to face due to it.

The Speaker had told them that he was meeting the President and hoped that the issue would be resolved constitutionally and democratically.