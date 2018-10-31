Speaker asks diplomats not to be haste to take diplomatic measures

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya had requested foreign diplomats, who visited him at the Parliament Complex today, not to be haste to take diplomatic measures on the current political situation.
Diplomats including UN Representative in Sri Lanka Hanna Singer, Ambassador of the European Union Tung-Lai Margue, British High Commissioner to Sri Lanka James Dauris, Canadian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka David McKinnon and German Ambassador to Sri Lanka Jörn Rohde met with the Speaker today at the Parliament Complex and held a special meeting on the current situation in the country.
A statement issued by the Speaker’s office said that the diplomats had expressed their concern over the sudden political turn of events and pointed out the negative consequences that the country could have to face due to it.
The Speaker had told them that he was meeting the President and hoped that the issue would be resolved constitutionally and democratically.
Dee Wednesday, 31 October 2018 18:34
Disgraceful.. what are these busy bodies to do with my countries internal affairs. Speaker have a back bone.
Reply : 44 18
tony Wednesday, 31 October 2018 18:53
The issue is we rely on these "busy bodies" for trade and aid. If we are to do business with them then, we have to stick to their terms.
Reply : 5 21
Real Dee Wednesday, 31 October 2018 18:57
Has the undemocratic team already taken over our identity? Come face to face and see. Don't run away like some hero's ran away at the height of war!
Reply : 1 13
Kumar Wednesday, 31 October 2018 18:58
Dee, get UN to dissolve itself so interference anywhere in the world.
Reply : 9 5
Lord Wolfstein Wednesday, 31 October 2018 18:36
Criminals can be stopped only with stern action from the international community
Reply : 6 24
