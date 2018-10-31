Tension at Temple Trees

The Official Residence of the Prime Minister Temple Trees went into few minutes of tension today, when two men claimed to be from the office of newly appointed Prime Minister, came claiming to get an inventory of the items that were in the premises.
People who were inside the Temple Trees were provoked and were heard shouting, sources said.
However, the security officers removed the men to a safe spot.
Meanwhile, a media release issued from the staff under UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe said the security personnel at Temple Trees managed to ease the tension within minutes and sent the men off from the premises after determining their identity.(Yohan Perera)
Dee Wednesday, 31 October 2018 17:50
IGP is responsible if something happens. Forgot RAW or cooked or any other foreign agency!
Reply : 1 9
Kumara Wednesday, 31 October 2018 18:00
This is called the pppp parties democracy.
Reply : 1 4
Lal Wednesday, 31 October 2018 18:12
President should either convene the parliament or call for General Elections.
Reply : 1 20
Gamarala Wednesday, 31 October 2018 18:39
This is very unpleasant and it's the outcome of unsuitable people getting elected as head of state, simply shameless HOS
Reply : 6 10
Lord Wolfstein Wednesday, 31 October 2018 18:40
Inventory of items that can be robbed
Reply : 1 9
idi Wednesday, 31 October 2018 18:48
Playing with fire by fanning the flames. Such idiotic actions could end up in bloodbath if both sides do not exercise restraint.
Reply : 0 7
