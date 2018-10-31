Nissanka taken to hospital after blow to head

2018-10-31 16:22:12

A nasty incident marred the second day of the first warm-up match at the Nondescripts Cricket Club when fielder Pathum Nissanka was taken to hospital after being struck on the head by a pull shot from Jos Buttler.

The incident occurred at the start of the 56th over of England's innings. Off-spinner Nishan Peiris dropped a ball in short that Buttler, on 44 at the time, hit powerfully at Nissanka, who was stationed at short leg, wearing a helmet and bowed his head as he braced for the impact. After a few moments, Peiris went to the ground, with Buttler, his batting partner, Joe Root, and the rest of the Sri Lankan fielders worried bystanders.

Immediately, there was assistance from the sidelines. The Sri Lankan team physio came on, flanked by a trio from England's medical team: team doctor Moiz Moghal, physio Craig De Wyman and masseuse Mark Saxby. Nissanka was put in a neck brace and remained on the floor until a stretcher was brought out.

Nissanka was conscious throughout but complained of pain in his neck which, as a result, meant the process of putting him on a stretcher was meticulous. Once securely on, he was carried off the field and into an ambulance to take him to a local hospital. Oxygen was brought onto the field to assist him but was not needed.

The delay took England to tea on 220 for four rather than three as the deflection from Nissanka's helmet carried to Angelo Mathews at leg slip, which meant Buttler was dismissed for 44. In September 2017, the ICC amended their laws so that a batsman could be caught out or even stumped even if the ball had come into contact with a fielder's helmet.

Play resumed at 14:57 local time with England due to bat until the close of play, regardless of wickets loss, with Moeen Ali the new batsman at the crease.

Earlier, Ben Stokes retired hurt after being struck above his left elbow by a short-ball from Lahiru Kumara. While there was only bruising, he was given precautionary treatment and is expected to bat again should the opportunity arise. (cricbuzz)

Pix curteacy Dail Mail