Trishaw fares down by Rs.5 from midnight

2018-10-31 15:19:21

Following Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa’s assurance that he would consider a revision of fuel pricing methodology, the National Three-Wheeler Federation yesterday said they would reduce the fare of the second kilometer by Rs. 5 from midnight today.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror, Federation Chairman Sunil Jayawardana said the decision was taken following the speech made by Prime Minster Mahinda Rajapaksa when he assumed duties as the Finance Minister at the Ministry.

“Premier Rajapaksa said that he would consider changing the current price formula for fuel pricing in the future,” he said.

With the assurance of the Premier our Federation has decided to reduce the fare in support of him,” he said.

Accordingly, Rs.60 would be charged for the first kilometer and Rs.45 would be charged for the second kilometer, he said.

This fare revision would be effected on all meter and non-meter three-wheelers with effect from midnight today, Mr. Jayawardana said. (Chaturanga Samarawickrama)