Heavy traffic in Town Hall due to IUSF protest

2018-10-31 14:44:09
1
1994

Heavy traffic was reported in and around Town Hall due to a protest march carried out by the Inter University Students’ Federation (IUSF).

Police said the protesters were marching towards the University Grants Commission (UGC).

  Comments - 1

  • Johan Wednesday, 31 October 2018 14:59

    Where is Deal Dasa he is not concentrating in his job that is the thing all these protests. He is planning what is the next deal

    Reply : 0       0

