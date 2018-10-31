Heavy traffic in Town Hall due to IUSF protest

Heavy traffic was reported in and around Town Hall due to a protest march carried out by the Inter University Students’ Federation (IUSF).
Police said the protesters were marching towards the University Grants Commission (UGC).
Johan Wednesday, 31 October 2018 14:59
Where is Deal Dasa he is not concentrating in his job that is the thing all these protests. He is planning what is the next deal
Reply : 0 0
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.