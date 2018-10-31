Subscribe

President briefs UN envoy on political situation

2018-10-31 14:25:59
4
1735

President Maithripala Sirisena today met UN Representative in Sri Lanka, Hanna Singer and briefed about the current political situation in the country.

President Sirisena had explained to the envoy that all the decisions had been taken in accordance with the Constitution, the President’s Media Division said.

The President also said that the government is working within a democratic framework by protecting the law and order in the country.

Ms. Singer had informed the President that the UN would continue to provide assistance to Sri Lanka in future. The President appreciated the assistance given by the UN.

  Comments - 4

  • ANTON Wednesday, 31 October 2018 14:39

    LOOKS LIKE BOTH ARE SINGERS ...

    Reply : 1       13

    Ganesh Wednesday, 31 October 2018 14:46

    Superb Sir. Decisions taken in accordance with the Constitution. Then ,the people who oppose with sound knowledge and political experience are supposed to be insane . Isn't it ? We are fortunate to have an ingenious President and a senior sensible Prime Minister we ever have produced.

    Reply : 6       16

    64x64

    hemantha Wednesday, 31 October 2018 15:07

    what a sarcastic comment

    Reply : 0       0

    alisten Syndey Wednesday, 31 October 2018 15:13

    Don't bully our president please. He did when he became President and appointed Ranil. Chandrika did the same.Only difference is , constitution is changed without his wish by parliament and he does not care.MR will have new election and then Impeach MS .

    Reply : 0       0

