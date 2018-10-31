Resolve political issues through parliament: Australia to SL

2018-10-31 13:37:21

Australia today joined with many other countries which called for Sri Lanka to resolve political issues through parliament and said that issues should be addressed expeditiously through parliament.

In a statement, Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Ann Payne said as a long standing friend, Australia is concerned by political developments in Sri Lanka.

“It is important that issues be addressed expeditiously through parliament and those democratic principles and freedoms are upheld. We urge all parties to respect the democratic will of Sri Lankans, as exercised through their elected representatives. We encourage all parties to continue to resolve differences peacefully and refrain from confrontation and violence,” she said.

Meanwhile, Australia updated it travel advisory for its citizens in Sri Lanka and said there is an increased likelihood of large protests and demonstrations in Sri Lanka due to political instability following the President's dismissal of the Prime Minister and subsequent suspension of Parliament.

“Avoid all demonstrations and large public gatherings, as they may turn violent. Monitor local media for updates,” the advisory said. (Lahiru Pothmulla)