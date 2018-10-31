Subscribe

Afghanistan army helicopter crash kills all 25 on board

Officials say an Afghan army helicopter carrying senior officials has crashed, killing all 25 on board, Aljazeera reported.

Naser Mehri, a spokesman for the governor of western Farah province, said two army helicopters were on their way to neighbouring Herat province when one lost control.

Among the dead were the deputy army corps commander for western Afghanistan and head of the Farah provincial council, Mehri said.

Provincial council member Dadullah Qaneh said the helicopter hit a mountain peak in poor weather en route to neighbouring Herat province.

A Taliban spokesperson said fighters belonging to the armed group shot it down.

Senior Afghan government and military officials often travel by helicopter in regions where the Taliban has a large presence.

