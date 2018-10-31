PM change: AG says expressing opinion inappropriate

In response to Speaker Karu Jayasuriya’s letter over the change of premiership, Attorney General Jayantha Jayasuriya has said expressing an opinion on the matter would be deemed inappropriate.
The Speaker earlier sought the AG’s opinion over the Constitutionality of the government with the change of premiership.
In a letter on Tuesday, AG Jayasuriya said he has considered the questions set out in Speaker’s letter.
“Having regard to the role of the Attorney General under the Constitution, I am of the view that expressing an opinion on the said questions would be deemed inappropriate,” he said.
Shan Wednesday, 31 October 2018 13:45
Read between lines what AG is saying.
Reply : 5 101
Banda Wednesday, 31 October 2018 16:50
An Announcement: Dear Mohan Peries, please get ready to come to the stage sooner than later.
Reply : 3 28
Suren Sarathkumara Wednesday, 31 October 2018 13:47
That makes you holding that office inappropriate.
Reply : 13 163
Mandayan Wednesday, 31 October 2018 18:25
No, don’t see that way, all government officials are confused and under thread!!
Reply : 5 16
Max Wednesday, 31 October 2018 13:51
Aiyo mr bias speaker!
Reply : 111 46
Ish Wednesday, 31 October 2018 13:53
Karu is the most shameless spineless speaker ever. Change of PM does not fall under his duties.
Reply : 184 58
Haiyo Wednesday, 31 October 2018 14:38
The protection of the parliamentary sovereignty does.He has to protect that arm and therefore protect our right to elect the government we want and not let power hungry executive to run amok. Grow some wisdom.
Reply : 16 149
Lanka matha Wednesday, 31 October 2018 14:04
Stop beimg a SISI, its your duty to interpret the law n state the truth, IF ur scared of MR clan resign. Karu wasnt asking a favor but the legal stand, Spineless ass!
Reply : 20 161
Summa Wednesday, 31 October 2018 14:05
Oh yeah !! Is paying salaries from our taxes to these spine-less asses are 100% appropriate ??
Reply : 11 122
JJ Wednesday, 31 October 2018 14:05
How many jokers more do we need..... In appropriate my a$$
Reply : 7 112
Dee Wednesday, 31 October 2018 14:07
So. It's no comment because of the fear for the executive?
Reply : 4 110
Dam Wednesday, 31 October 2018 14:11
His using his MOTO of CYA .... Cover your ass
Reply : 5 83
Rex Wednesday, 31 October 2018 14:16
Is that the reply to the Speaker or to general public?
Reply : 2 92
bill Wednesday, 31 October 2018 14:39
The cat is out of the bag now. From whom the President has taken advice re the sacking of PM other than his AG, whose advise he is supposed to follow on such matters? From MR of SB?? This is hilarious.
Reply : 2 80
laki Wednesday, 31 October 2018 14:43
The AG of the country has spoken. Has the President acted on his own when he changed the PM? Is he a competent on such matters?
Reply : 1 65
fareed Wednesday, 31 October 2018 14:46
it looks like fear of death has come back and these are responsible people and they speak fearlessly or resign.
Reply : 2 66
666 Wednesday, 31 October 2018 15:05
You could see the fear psychosis which has enveloped our civil servants.
Reply : 1 51
rohantha Wednesday, 31 October 2018 15:14
If the AG cant give a professional opinion about it , he is not suitable to hold that high office. He should resign and go home
Reply : 2 72
New all party govt. Wednesday, 31 October 2018 16:25
New all party govt to be formed with Patali, Rajitha, KabirHasim, Basil, Duminda, Gota, Hakim, and TNA for 1 year preriod. Both Ranil and Mahinda will not be PMs' and become as advisers.
Reply : 2 9
Hautaum Wednesday, 31 October 2018 16:29
(RW) Speaker has frame work of duty is with in the palimement and (MS) AG has provision of duties is purely out side. Both of them words are useless and is not veradit.
Reply : 4 1
Dan Wednesday, 31 October 2018 16:48
Most of the idiots commenting here has no clue about who is responsible to officially interpret the Constitution..For UNPers, they don't care even a peon interpret it as long as it is in favor of RW, oh..what a shame....
Reply : 25 13
lahiru Wednesday, 31 October 2018 16:59
Do or die.If you can't please resign.Don't let my country down.we do not need MR neither RW. We need democracy
Reply : 1 22
lion Wednesday, 31 October 2018 17:29
in the issue whether my 3 can stay in the presidency for 6 years he burnt his fingers and this time he is very careful to not to make a mistake again. well done sir
Reply : 4 13
Mandayan Wednesday, 31 October 2018 17:37
Govt officials are under thread and confused, thanks to MS.
Reply : 2 19
goraka Wednesday, 31 October 2018 17:43
of course it would be inappropriate. puppets don't go against their masters.
Reply : 1 12
Ganesh Wednesday, 31 October 2018 17:47
Even at the outset which is undecided if the unconstitutional cabinet can prolong at least for a few days, the supreme adviser of a democratic country has been confused for something unknown so Almight God should safeguard the entire nation
Reply : 1 7
Rahmani de Silva Wednesday, 31 October 2018 18:45
Don't jump to conclusions! Where were the protectors of the constitution when Ranil was appointed PM over the then present PM who had a majority. Ranil had only 46 members
Reply : 14 11
Ganesh Thursday, 1 November 2018 06:21
You should something clear rather than talking a person on the payment that was under 18 amendment but this is under 19 amendment which is what it is a violation
Reply : 2 2
Pibi Thursday, 1 November 2018 04:17
Why the hell are you there for?
Reply : 0 1
Andrew Thursday, 1 November 2018 05:39
So it has come to that stage now in Sri Lankan democracy a citizen can not express his or her openion according to AG. The judiciary was under the thumb of the Rajapakshas,againafter it had a short break it has returned to its spineless state. Congratulations.Andrew
Reply : 0 3
Gamini Thursday, 1 November 2018 05:43
Many Sri Lankans (e.g. like Rahmani de Silva) are really ignorant. They do not understand the fact that President's powers have been curtailed by the 19th Amendment to the Constitution. President no longer can make such appointments like he did when he appointed Ranil in January 2015.
Reply : 2 3
Jude Thursday, 1 November 2018 06:41
AG JJ showing his skills as a Lawyer!!??
Reply : 0 1
Akila Thursday, 1 November 2018 06:42
May be AG didnt want to upset UNP loosers by saying it is constitutional.
Reply : 2 3
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.