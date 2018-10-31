PM change: AG says expressing opinion inappropriate

2018-10-31 13:31:37

In response to Speaker Karu Jayasuriya’s letter over the change of premiership, Attorney General Jayantha Jayasuriya has said expressing an opinion on the matter would be deemed inappropriate.

The Speaker earlier sought the AG’s opinion over the Constitutionality of the government with the change of premiership.

In a letter on Tuesday, AG Jayasuriya said he has considered the questions set out in Speaker’s letter.

“Having regard to the role of the Attorney General under the Constitution, I am of the view that expressing an opinion on the said questions would be deemed inappropriate,” he said.