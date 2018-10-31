Subscribe

SL rupee hits Rs.176 against US Dollar

2018-10-31 11:58:57
7
1307

The Sri Lankan Rupee again depreciated against the US Dollar today. The Rupee was selling at Rs. 176.25 against the US Dollar.

  Comments - 7

  • Selvam Wednesday, 31 October 2018 12:19

    Sapadaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa

    Reply : 1       5

    Kumara Wednesday, 31 October 2018 12:21

    Mr. Badula 2500 rps gunawaradana and Mr. Udaya I stole from an Australian gammmpilla said as soon as mahinda comes into power the rupee would appreciate against the dollar as a result of investor confidence. Someone please find them and ask them this.

    Reply : 2       8

    ConcernedCitizen Wednesday, 31 October 2018 12:21

    Jayawewa !!! Up up and away

    Reply : 1       6

    BSP Wednesday, 31 October 2018 12:35

    Don't give false info. MS and MR brought it down to 130 few days back and it stays like that till they are there

    Reply : 4       8

    vasaliya Wednesday, 31 October 2018 12:39

    Dont worry. We have a king to worship and a king to carry our little ones. A patriotic overload. To hell with the dollar. SL Rupee will be the world currency by next month.

    Reply : 2       9

    Dee Wednesday, 31 October 2018 12:47

    The new finance minister will bring down the USD tomorrow!

    Reply : 2       8

    Commentator Wednesday, 31 October 2018 12:49

    it seems maithree's new Master Blaster will pass 200 in few balls..

    Reply : 2       10

