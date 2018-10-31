SL rupee hits Rs.176 against US Dollar

The Sri Lankan Rupee again depreciated against the US Dollar today. The Rupee was selling at Rs. 176.25 against the US Dollar.
Selvam Wednesday, 31 October 2018 12:19
Reply : 1 5
Kumara Wednesday, 31 October 2018 12:21
Mr. Badula 2500 rps gunawaradana and Mr. Udaya I stole from an Australian gammmpilla said as soon as mahinda comes into power the rupee would appreciate against the dollar as a result of investor confidence. Someone please find them and ask them this.
Reply : 2 8
ConcernedCitizen Wednesday, 31 October 2018 12:21
Jayawewa !!! Up up and away
Reply : 1 6
BSP Wednesday, 31 October 2018 12:35
Don't give false info. MS and MR brought it down to 130 few days back and it stays like that till they are there
Reply : 4 8
vasaliya Wednesday, 31 October 2018 12:39
Dont worry. We have a king to worship and a king to carry our little ones. A patriotic overload. To hell with the dollar. SL Rupee will be the world currency by next month.
Reply : 2 9
Dee Wednesday, 31 October 2018 12:47
The new finance minister will bring down the USD tomorrow!
Reply : 2 8
Commentator Wednesday, 31 October 2018 12:49
it seems maithree's new Master Blaster will pass 200 in few balls..
Reply : 2 10
