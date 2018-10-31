Deer hunter wounded in shootout with STF

2018-10-31 09:23:08

One person was injured in a shootout between two suspected deer hunters and STF personnel at the Udawalawe sanctuary early this morning.

Police said the duo had engaged in deer hunting at the sanctuary and had opened fire at the STF personnel when they tried to arrest them.

A suspect was injured in return fire from the STF and was admitted to the Udawalawe Hospital and later transferred to the Karapitiya Hospital.

The second suspect was arrested and the STF seized a T-56 weapon, 27 rounds of ammunition and several dead deer. (Darshana Sanjeewa)

Video by Roshan Gunesekara