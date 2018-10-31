Taxes should be simplified: MR

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksha while assuming duties as the Finance and Economic Affairs Minister said today that collecting taxes from the people should be simplified and it should be collected on their ability.
The Prime Minister said the government should not burden the people when collecting the taxes. “We need to collect taxes like a bee taking nectar from a flower,” he said.
Speaking on fuel prices formula, he said the existing formula should be changed.
nk Wednesday, 31 October 2018 11:07
"bee taking nectar from a flower", yes we know that you will get money form all the way , from your day on wards, traffic police are more eager to get fine from innocent people.If we compare the traffic police income district by district and month by month, we can find out the truth.
Reply : 7 46
Wellwisher Wednesday, 31 October 2018 12:39
He means that he robed the country like "bee taking nectar from a flower", and here again to do the same . oh foolish people wake up
Reply : 3 6
Scooby Doo Wednesday, 31 October 2018 11:12
Hey Backdoor PM,I know that there are fools in this wonderland but not everyone.
Reply : 20 64
ANTON Wednesday, 31 October 2018 11:15
OH MY GOD.......THIS TIME HE IS TRYING TO SEND BEES TO STING US ?
Reply : 12 48
upali Wednesday, 31 October 2018 11:16
Very correct , Welcome Sir, Please lessen the burden sufered by the people during the last regime. You should have only one agreement that is with the people.
Reply : 59 25
Jaliya Wednesday, 31 October 2018 11:18
Mahinda Rajapaksha Finance and Economic Affairs Minister said today that collecting taxes from the people should be simplified and it should be collected on their ability .... On their ability for what ? ... ability pay, ability to earn, ability to cheat or ability to rob ? You must create an ability chart and that would be the liability on the part of the taxpayer. Now that we know your methodical solution and kindness to the taxpayer without any reference, we can only hope for luck not a solution.
Reply : 7 40
Raj Wednesday, 31 October 2018 11:20
Is that the same policy you going to make money for your self too? Ok so what formula you going to use for price deduction? Can’t you make it clear since you are the minister of Finance.
Reply : 5 31
Borat Wednesday, 31 October 2018 11:21
Reduce taxes most welcome ..... but the catch situation is that euphoria masks the siphoning of trillions by you. What a joke. Being a Buddhist don’t u fear retribution to u and family. Can you take it to your grave
Reply : 8 38
nethi baris Wednesday, 31 October 2018 11:24
Thank you sir. now we are thinking how to get our supper if we have a breakfast.
Reply : 11 26
JOHN FRAZER Wednesday, 31 October 2018 12:36
YOU AND YOUR FAMILY CAN START ROBING AGAIN
Reply : 1 6
Joe Wednesday, 31 October 2018 12:40
This man is so smart, pandering to his network of crooks in Colombo who are already evading taxes
Reply : 1 5
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.