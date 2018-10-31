Taxes should be simplified: MR

2018-10-31 10:53:33

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksha while assuming duties as the Finance and Economic Affairs Minister said today that collecting taxes from the people should be simplified and it should be collected on their ability.

The Prime Minister said the government should not burden the people when collecting the taxes. “We need to collect taxes like a bee taking nectar from a flower,” he said.

Speaking on fuel prices formula, he said the existing formula should be changed.