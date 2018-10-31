President wants peace in public institutions

2018-10-31 08:10:51

President Maithripala Sirisena has made a request to the trade union leaders not to leave room for any untoward incidents in public institutions and maintain peace in them.

He made this request during a meeting with the representatives of the trade unions affiliated to the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) and the United Peoples Freedom Alliance (UPFA) at the Presidential Secretariat.

While pointing out the incidents that had occurred in public institutions during the past few days, the President stated that trade unions have to cooperate with the government by maintaining peace in those institutions as the United national Party (UNP) and some other elements hell bent to defame the government.

Many trade union leaders who had attended this meeting expressed their willingness to give their fullest support to the government at this crucial juncture. Parliamentarians Mahinda Amaraweera, Gamini Lokuge and Mahindananda Aluthgamage also participated in the meeting.