President wants peace in public institutions

President Maithripala Sirisena has made a request to the trade union leaders not to leave room for any untoward incidents in public institutions and maintain peace in them.
He made this request during a meeting with the representatives of the trade unions affiliated to the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) and the United Peoples Freedom Alliance (UPFA) at the Presidential Secretariat.
While pointing out the incidents that had occurred in public institutions during the past few days, the President stated that trade unions have to cooperate with the government by maintaining peace in those institutions as the United national Party (UNP) and some other elements hell bent to defame the government.
Many trade union leaders who had attended this meeting expressed their willingness to give their fullest support to the government at this crucial juncture. Parliamentarians Mahinda Amaraweera, Gamini Lokuge and Mahindananda Aluthgamage also participated in the meeting.
Dhammika Wednesday, 31 October 2018 09:32
MS you created ALL this MESS . And NOW wants PEACE . What a joke the so called PEACE in PIECES now .
Reply : 0 6
saliya Wednesday, 31 October 2018 09:34
Disconnect Electricity and Water. Send them home.
Reply : 3 2
ANTON Wednesday, 31 October 2018 09:39
NO SIR..... LET THEM PUNISH AND CHASE AWAY RENTED THUGS FIRST.
Reply : 0 1
Unchikun Wednesday, 31 October 2018 09:41
When there is no such peace at the pinnacle of government institutions what is he talking about. The whole world knows what he did. He is politically condemned.
Reply : 0 3
Dr.Siri Wednesday, 31 October 2018 09:43
All the legal cases pending should not be hushed up. What a country
Reply : 0 1
joshua Wednesday, 31 October 2018 09:48
what Peace. Peace is in pieces. Thank you
Reply : 0 2
Sri Lankan Wednesday, 31 October 2018 09:49
you created this mess by appointing your past enemy. very soon he will oust you from your post.
Reply : 0 3
Common man Wednesday, 31 October 2018 09:57
Dear Sir, you lost your dignity big time!
Reply : 0 3
Buwa Wednesday, 31 October 2018 10:01
Mr. President, you are responsible for all these incidents for the past few days. Your action to prorogued the Parliament is the main reasons for all these unrest. Sorry to say you cant blame masses for your acts. You have written the history as most unpopular president in SL.
Reply : 0 3
Nikan-Sena Wednesday, 31 October 2018 10:03
You are trying to make PEACE with PIECES!!!
Reply : 0 3
Scooby Doo Wednesday, 31 October 2018 10:07
This is what called pinching the baby and rocking the cradle! Such a cheap politician.
Reply : 0 4
Joe Wednesday, 31 October 2018 10:21
It seems that you need peace within you. Most importantly a broader mind. Now all politicos dance at the cost of the public regardless of the party they belong to. Shame!!
Reply : 0 3
