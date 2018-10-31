JO to call for dissolution of House after new Govt. is formed

The joint opposition has said it will strive towards the dissolution of Parliament soon after the new government assumes office.
It said it would first present the Vote on Account in Parliament and thereafter, either the JO or the Mahinda Rajapaksa group of the UPFA will move a resolution calling for the dissolution of Parliament and hope the UNP would support this move. (Kelum Bandara)
Lankan Wednesday, 31 October 2018 06:37
Looks like people have shown who the MASTERS are and who should SERVE the MASTERS to all these bastards on both sides. Now open the doors to Parliament and let the will of the people prevail! We shall decide who is who!
Reply : 3 22
COLD FEET ? Wednesday, 31 October 2018 06:39
This stand is very indicative of the outcome of voting in parliament
Reply : 1 14
