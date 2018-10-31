JO to call for dissolution of House after new Govt. is formed

2018-10-31 06:00:42

The joint opposition has said it will strive towards the dissolution of Parliament soon after the new government assumes office.

It said it would first present the Vote on Account in Parliament and thereafter, either the JO or the Mahinda Rajapaksa group of the UPFA will move a resolution calling for the dissolution of Parliament and hope the UNP would support this move. (Kelum Bandara)