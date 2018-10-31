Won't resort to legal action, but we urge RW to leave: PM Sec

2018-10-31 03:30:58

Legal action will not be instituted against UNP Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe for not vacating Temple Trees to date, new Premier’s Secretary Sirisena Amarasekara said.

The Secretary to Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, however said it was the duty of the former Premier to vacate the premises and leave immediately.

Addressing a news briefing, he said a government official could use an official residence for sometime even after they cease to function in their office, but said there was no provision for politicians to overstay official residences.

He also said an officer could use an official residence with the approval of his or her successor.

"Mr. Rajapaksa has not yet commented on this issue. It is my responsibility as his secretary to ensure he has access to his official residence. I have assigned an additional secretary to sort out the issue and convey our views to Temple Trees. Therefore, we hope Mr. Wickremesinghe will leave Temple Trees immediately,” Mr. Amarasekara said.

He pointed out that the use of an official residence without the approval of the successor to that post amounted to misuse of public property. (Lahiru Pothmulla)